AP SEC issues orders to officials over MPTC, ZPTC nominations

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha on Friday has directed the officials to act swiftly on complaints that candidates are being prevented from filing nominations for the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

He said that the deadline for submitting nominations is 5pm on Friday. Punetha instructed District Collectors, District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police to investigate complaints immediately and contact complainants by phone.

The officials were asked to make arrangements for candidates to file their nominations before the deadline. Returning Officers must accept all nominations submitted in line with the prescribed procedures, the SEC said.

He also directed authorities to provide candidates with personal security where necessary so they can reach nomination centres safely. He stressed that officials must ensure a peaceful environment during the filing process.