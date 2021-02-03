AP SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh inspects ration delivery vehicles amid state High Court's order

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar inspected the ration delivery vehicles. The SEC inspected two vehicles belonging to the AP government and the Civil Supplies Department for rice distribution. Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar explained how the ration is being distributed. Nimmagadda, who inspected vehicle alighted into the distribution vehicle and inquired about the facilities used in the vehicles and about the ration distribution details. The SEC examined the colours and photos on the vehicles.



It is learnt that the AP government had earlier decided to distribute rations to households from February 1. The AP government has filed a House Motion Petition in the High Court seeking permission for ration door delivery as the Panchayat Election Code is in force. However, it is known that the High Court has given the green signal for distribution. The High Court has directed that photos of politicians and party symbols should not be displayed on ration vehicles.

The state High Court further directed the government to carry out the distribution program through ration-vehicles subject to election regulations. The SEC also suggested that the scheme should be decided positively as it is a scheme for poor people. The High Court said it should contact the SEC within two days. With this Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar inspected the ration distribution vehicle. It became interesting what decision he would take.