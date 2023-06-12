AP Secretariat employees stage protest over pending salaries





Vijayawada: On a surprising note, the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat employees staged protest by locking the chamber of Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopalakrishna at Secretariat on Monday in protest against non-payment of salaries for the past eight months.

The employees complained that their repeated pleas for clearing pending salaries fell in deaf ears and as there was no alternative they have to stop their duties in this reagrd. They made it clear that they will not open the chamber till clearance of salary dues.