  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Secretariat employees stage protest over pending salaries

AP Secretariat employees stage protest over pending salaries
x

For representational purpose only

Highlights

Locks the Minister’s chamber and demands to clear the salary at the earliest and also warned that the work would be stopped if any assurance not given


Vijayawada: On a surprising note, the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat employees staged protest by locking the chamber of Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch Venugopalakrishna at Secretariat on Monday in protest against non-payment of salaries for the past eight months.

The employees complained that their repeated pleas for clearing pending salaries fell in deaf ears and as there was no alternative they have to stop their duties in this reagrd. They made it clear that they will not open the chamber till clearance of salary dues.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X