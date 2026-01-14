AP secures full Rs 2,600 cr health grants from Centre

Vijayawada: The Central government released Rs 567.40 crore to Andhra Pradesh as the fifth and final instalment of grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission for the health sector, marking a major recognition of the state’s efforts under the NDA government. With this release, Andhra Pradesh has successfully secured the entire Rs 2,600 crore earmarked for the state under the 15th Finance Commission, becoming the third state in the country — after Tamil Nadu and Tripura — to receive the full allocation.

Health, medical and family welfare minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav expressed happiness over the development, stating that the Centre’s decision reflects appreciation of the NDA government’s focused efforts over the last 19 months. He noted that the health department had efficiently utilised 48 per cent of the total expenditure within this short period, demonstrating improved performance in fund utilisation and project execution.

The minister said the 15th Finance Commission funds are being utilised for strengthening Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs), construction of required buildings in rural and urban areas, improvement of diagnostic services, and establishment of block-level public health laboratories. He emphasised that these initiatives aim to enhance access to quality healthcare, particularly for rural and underserved populations.

Reviewing the 2025–26 budget expenditure on Tuesday evening, Satya Kumar Yadav directed officials to ensure full realisation of Central assistance under various schemes during the final quarter of the financial year. He warned that lapses in securing Central funds would be viewed seriously and responsibility would be fixed on concerned officials.

Officials informed the minister that of the Rs 2,033 crore released so far under the 15th Finance Commission Rs 1,896 crore had already been spent. Of this, Rs 902 crore —nearly 48 per cent — was utilised during the NDA government’s tenure. The Centre, satisfied with the improved pace of utilisation, released the final installment shortly after the budget review meeting concluded.

The minister assured that the newly released funds would be utilised strictly as per approved plans, further strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s public health infrastructure and services.