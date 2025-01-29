AP secures third place in Republic Day Parade, UP and Tripura claim top spots

In a vibrant display of cultural heritage and creativity, Andhra Pradesh secured third place in this year’s parade, with Uttar Pradesh and Tripura taking the first and second positions, respectively. The Andhra Pradesh team showcased the Atikoppaka Bommala parade, which captivated audiences and judges alike. The results of the annual parade were announced by the Ministry of Defense.

Among various participating groups, the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and the Delhi Police parade groups were recognized as the best marching contingents in the Central Forces category. Additionally, the Tribal Department parade was awarded the title of the best parade among Central Government departments.

In a special recognition, the Central Public Works Department parade was also awarded for their impactful performance featuring artists who presented “Jayati Jaya Mahabharata.”

In a separate voting initiative conducted via the MyGov portal, the Army Signals Group from the three armed services, along with the CRPF parade groups from the paramilitary forces, were voted as the best talent for their remarkable displays.

Gujarat topped the overall candidates’ list, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in this competitive arena. Furthermore, the Ministry of Women and Child Welfare emerged as the department with the highest number of selected candidates in the Central Government sector.