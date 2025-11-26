AP set to host first national cultural fest for tribal kids

Vijayawada: The state is gearing up to host Udbhav-2025, the country’s first national-level cultural and literary festival exclusively for tribal schoolchildren, to be organised under the aegis of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS).

The three-day event, scheduled from December 3 to 5 at KL University near Amaravati, aims to spotlight the creative potential of tribal students while fostering a spirit of national integration.

The festival will bring together 1,644 students from 405 EMRS institutions across 22 states, representing a diverse range of tribal cultures and traditions. They will compete and perform in music, literature, dance, theatre arts and other cultural expressions that highlight the rich artistic heritage of India’s tribal communities. Alongside the students, 278 teachers, officials, guardians and contingent managers will also take part.

To ensure smooth conduct of what is expected to be a landmark event, the rribal welfare department has set up several committees tasked with overseeing competitions, hospitality, invitations, cultural programmes, transportation, registration, protocol and publicity.

Briefing the media at the Secretariat, tribal welfare minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani, accompanied by tribal welfare director Sadabhargavi and Gurukulam secretary M Gouthami, said preparations are in full swing.

Expressing pride that Andhra Pradesh is hosting such a national festival for the first time, the minister said 110 students from 28 EMRS schools in the state are ready to showcase their talents. She instructed officials to ensure flawless arrangements in accommodation, food and travel for all participants.

Sandhya Rani said the objective of Udbhav-2025 is to nurture the creativity of tribal children, build their confidence and provide them a national platform for recognition. The event is being held in line with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who emphasised promoting tribal culture, traditions and literature.

She added that such national-level competitions strengthen social awareness and unity among tribal students, while enhancing Andhra Pradesh’s cultural standing. The minister also unveiled the official poster and logo of Udbhav-2025.