AP showcases investment potential at Japan biz forum

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh positioned itself as a rising global investment hub at the Andhra Pradesh–Japan Business Forum and CII Partnership Summit Roadshow held on Wednesday at the Imperial Hotel, Tokyo. The event brought together leading Japanese business executives, government officials, and industry experts to explore avenues for deeper economic collaboration.

Akiko Okumura, executive vice president of JETRO Tokyo, hailed Andhra Pradesh as “India’s Sunrise State”, noting the symbolic synergy with Japan, “the land of the rising sun.”

She stressed that the partnership could pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous shared future.

Madhusudan, Charge de Affaires at the Embassy of India in Japan, delivered a keynote address highlighting the growing Indo-Japan partnership.

Andhra Pradesh’s delegation was led by industries and commerce minister T G Bharath, who urged Japanese investors to tap into the state’s vast opportunities across industrial and technology sectors.

Secretary of Industries and commerce N Yuvaraj presented an investment overview, outlining priority sectors including advanced manufacturing, IT, clean energy, and agri-processing. secretary of IT, electronics and communications Katamaneni Bhaskar delivered the vote of thanks, emphasising Andhra Pradesh’s commitment to facilitating Japanese industry with investor-friendly policies and world-class infrastructure.

The strong participation of Japanese industry leaders underscored Andhra Pradesh’s rising prominence as a preferred investment destination. The forum is part of the lead-up to the 30th CII Partnership Summit, where Andhra Pradesh will showcase its economic vision, renewable energy ambitions, and global collaborations.