AP soft tennis players shine at national school games

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis players brought laurels to the State with their impressive performance at the 69th National School Games Soft Tennis Championship held at Dewas in Madhya Pradesh from December 11 to 14.

Congratulating the young achievers, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu felicitated the medal winners at a programme held at the SAAP headquarters in Vijayawada on Tuesday. In the Under-14 girls’ individual singles category, AS Vaishali won the silver medal, while BMNV Karthik secured the bronze medal in the Under-17 boys’ individual singles event. Notably, both players represented Andhra Pradesh from the erstwhile Krishna district, making their achievement a matter of pride for the State.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Naidu lauded the dedication, hard work and discipline of the players, stating that such qualities were key to their success at the national level. He encouraged them to aim higher and deliver even better performances in forthcoming national and international competitions. Assuring continued support, he said SAAP would always stand by young sportspersons to nurture talent.

Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association Chairman Daram Naveen Kumar and others accompanied.