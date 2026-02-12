IEEE CCIC 2026 attracts global experts in computing innovation

Tirupati: Mohan Babu University (MBU) successfully hosted the DST ANRF-sponsored 2026 IEEE Contemporary Computing Innovations Conference (CCIC 2026). The international conference, technically co-sponsored by IEEE Region 10 and supported by IEEE TEMS, brought together more than 100 global experts, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and academicians to discuss emerging trends shaping the future of computing.

Distinguished attendees included Dr. Stefan Mozar, President of the IEEE Consumer Technology Society (Australia); Prof. Prerna Gaur, Chair of the IEEE India Council; Prof. Preeti Bajaj, Chair-Elect of the IEEE India Council; Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam, Consul General of Malaysia in Chennai; Dr. Sudeendra Kaushik, President of IEEE TEMS; and Prof. Chirag Paunwala, Chair of the IEEE Gujarat Section. MBU Vice Chancellor Prof. Nagaraj Ramrao and Registrar Dr. K. Saradhi also participated in the conference proceedings.

The two-day event featured keynote addresses by internationally renowned experts, peer-reviewed technical paper presentations, hands-on workshops, industry tracks, employability training sessions, panel discussions, and startup and student innovation showcases. The conference served as a significant platform for collaboration, networking, and strengthening industry–academia partnerships.

Conference sessions covered a broad range of contemporary computing domains, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Science and Big Data Analytics, Quantum Computing, Cloud and Edge Computing, Cybersecurity and Blockchain, the Internet of Things, Human–Computer Interaction, Software Engineering, Sustainable and Green Computing, Emerging Computing Architectures, and Computing for Societal Impact.

Organized by the Department of Data Science under the School of Computing, CCIC 2026 received more than 2,000 research submissions from global industry and academic researchers. After a rigorous IEEE-aligned peer-review process, 383 papers were selected for submission to the IEEE Xplore Digital Library and Scopus indexing. Notably, only about 5% of accepted papers originated from the host institution, reflecting the university’s commitment to transparency and academic integrity.

Vinay Maheshwari, Trustee of Mohan Babu University, stated that conferences like CCIC play a vital role in bridging academic research, industry applications, and societal needs, enabling collaboration on technologies that will define the next phase of computing innovation.