THINK Gas Swiftly Restores City Gas Supply After Pipeline Damage

THINK Gas has established a robust pipeline infrastructure in Anantapur district to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for transport users. Despite the presence of visible route markers, cautionary signage, and emergency contact boards along the pipeline route, the contractor involved in the excavation failed to notify THINK Gas before starting work and did not submit any post-incident report.

As per government regulations, any third-party planning to carry out excavation work must inform the City Municipal authorities or the City Gas Distribution company through the ‘Dial Before You Dig’ contact number. The incident occurred without prior intimation to the company, prompting THINK Gas to file an official complaint against the party responsible. As per the current legal provisions under IPC Sections 285 and 336, such unauthorized damage constitutes an offense punishable by imprisonment of up to 3 years and a fine of up to ₹25 crores.

THINK Gas urges all contractors, agencies, and individuals to comply with this safety requirement. The toll-free number to contact THINK Gas before any digging activity is 1800 2022 999.