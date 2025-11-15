AP stages Davos-like summit to court global capital

Visakhapatnam: The 30th CII Partnership Summit opened in Visakhapatnam on Friday with an ambition rarely seen in Indian investment diplomacy, as Andhra Pradesh staged a Davos-scale showcase aimed at repositioning the state on the global economic map. Modelled on the World Economic Forum in both design and intent, the summit drew more than 2,500 delegates - including 522 representatives from 72 countries - to a campus transformed into a high-security, world-class convention zone.

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan inaugurated the summit, while Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated an event whose scale, precision and international flavour signalled Andhra Pradesh’s determination to compete for global capital. Beyond investment MoUs, the forum hosted thematic conferences, sectoral roundtables, and business-to-business exchanges with domestic and international experts. The meticulous arrangements and the seamless conduct of the event created a palpable sense of confidence among visiting investors, reinforcing the impression that Andhra Pradesh is pursuing a serious bid to emerge as a global-standard investment destination under Naidu’s leadership.

Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan, inaugurating the summit, declared this “the most opportune time to invest in Andhra Pradesh,” citing rapid infrastructure expansion, governance reforms and the state’s emerging role in national economic strategy. He praised the Naidu administration’s policy clarity and long-term development focus, noting that Chandrababu Naidu had earlier transformed Hyderabad into a global IT hub and is now applying similar ambition to Andhra Pradesh. He said India’s accelerated economic growth, expanding digital infrastructure, and surging green-energy commitments create “a rare alignment of opportunity for investors.”

The Vice-President highlighted India’s target of producing 500 gigawatts of green energy, its emergence as the world’s largest digital payments ecosystem, and its rise as a leading global startup hub. “India will be the world’s third-largest economy within the next two to three years. Investors should leverage this moment - and Andhra Pradesh’s advantages - without hesitation,” he said.

AP Governor Abdul Nazeer described the summit as a powerful signal of the state’s intent to build an innovation-driven economy. Hosting the Partnership Summit for the eighth time, he said, reflects Andhra Pradesh’s deepening integration with global trade networks. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the inaugural ceremony, said Visakhapatnam is evolving into a global gateway for commerce, supported by strong sectors such as steel, aquaculture and logistics. He commended the state’s 2047 Swarna Andhra Vision and underlined the Centre’s commitment to technological democratization, semiconductor manufacturing, and clean-energy expansion.

Goyal added that India’s resilience - reflected in strong FDI inflows, digital transformation, and global vaccine diplomacy - demonstrates confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The Bihar mandate once again reaffirms public trust in Modi and the NDA,” he said.

Earlier, CII director general Chandrajit Banerjee welcomed the gathering. Union Ministers Peeyush Goyal, K Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Bhupatiraju Srinivasa Varma, Ministers Nara Lokesh, Nadendla Manohar and TG Bharath addressed the session. Coming to CII and trade delegates, Rajiv Memmani, President CII; Karan Adani, Managing director Adani Ports; GM Rao, Chairman of GMR group; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and MD Bajaj Fin Serv Ltd; Shobana Kamineni, Promoter Director, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Suchitra K Ella, Vice-president CII, Sudarshan Venu, Chairman and MD, TVS Motors and Yusuf Ali, Chairman and MD of Lulu group, addressed the session.