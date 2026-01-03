TG Cross Country: Young runners excel at Gachibowli

The 11th Telangana State Cross Country Championship 2025–26 was held at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Gachibowli here on Thursday. The event was organised by the Ranga Reddy District Athletic Association and witnessed strong participation across age categories.

Sri K. Sarangpani, Secretary of the Telangana Athletic Association, Sri Ravinder Mudiraj, former Corporator of Gachibowli, and Sri Suresh, Traffic CI, Gachibowli, were present during the finals.

In the Boys Under-16 2K race, Charan Teja Molmuri of Mancherial clinched gold with a timing of 6:13.8, while Abhinayasri K of Peddapalli topped the Girls Under-16 category. B Ravi Kumar of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri emerged victorious in the Boys Under-18 6K event and Keerthana Rathlavath of Mahabubnagar won the Girls Under-18 4K race.