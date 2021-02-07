AP TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao narrowly escapes from a car crash in Guntur

Former minister and TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao narrowly escaped an accident as the car he was traveling in was involved in a road accident on Sunday morning. Going into details, Prathipati Pulla Rao's car collided with another car between Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet. Pulla Rao's car was slightly damaged in the accident.



He said that no one was injured and all were safe and opined that there is nothing danger to worry about. The accident took place on Sunday morning while he is on the way from Hyderabad to Chilakaluripet.

In the last government led by Chandrababu, Prathipati Pulla Rao served as the Minister of Civil Supplies. In the 2009 and 2014 elections, he won as an MLA for the TDP from Chilakaluripet and served as Minister from 2014 to 2019. However, he lost the 2019 elections to YSRCP leader Vidadala Rajini won by a majority of nearly 8,000.