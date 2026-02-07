Ministers Celebrate Launch of India’s First Quantum Ecosystem in Amaravati

Amaravati — Several ministers, including Atchannaidu, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, Vangalapudi Anita, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, have lauded the laying of the foundation stone for India’s first quantum ecosystem in Amaravati as a historic milestone. They praised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader with foresight for the country's future.

The ministers described the event as a crucial step in transforming Amaravati into a global technology centre. They emphasised that the project marks a significant chapter in the state's history, with Amaravati set to evolve beyond its role as an administrative capital into a world-class hub for technology and innovation.

They reiterated the government's commitment to providing world-class jobs and opportunities for the youth of Andhra Pradesh and to developing Amaravati as a centre for future technologies. The foundation of the Amaravati Quantum Valley was hailed as a revolutionary move that will shape India’s technological future.

The ministers also stated that the Quantum Valley will serve as a vital backbone for Andhra Pradesh’s economy, positioning the state at the forefront of the global tech industry.