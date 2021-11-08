AP Teachers Guild welcomes merger of Aided Teachers in the government

The Andhra Pradesh Teachers Guild is elated over the state government's decision to merge aided school staff into the government. They said their long-held dream was fulfilled. The teachers thanked the state government for this at a meeting held at Vasantha Bala Aided High School in Visakhapatnam Gurudwara on Sunday under the auspices of the APTG district branch.



AP Teachers Guild state president D Suresh Kumar said the good deeds done by the state government to the staff of aided schools will never be forgotten. He said the merger process was being delayed due to the attitude of some employers and appealed to the employers to co-operate in integrating the staff into the government. AP Teachers Guild Visakhapatnam District President D. Bhaskara Rao presided over the meeting.



Krishna district aided teachers also held a meeting in Vijayawada. The Community leaders said the CM had taken a bold decision and lauded his decision to purge the declining aided system. They made it clear that they were one hundred percent ready to merge with the government. He said all the aided teachers in 13 districts are in support of the merger.