Live
- BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation
- Revanth Reddy is a brand ambassador for unparliamentary language: Sridhar Reddy
- YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours
- All-out BRS efforts to attract, retain minority vote bank
- Former APCC chief Narsa Reddy passes away
- RGV criticises Pawan Kalyan over alliance with TDP
- Commuters urged to avoid certain routes ahead of Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk
- Hyderabad: Union Minister to inaugurate a light and sound show at OU Arts College today
- Over 1 in 4 firms ban GenAI over privacy, data security risks: Report
- Hyderabad: TUWJF felicitates Aamir Ali Khan, Shabbir Ali
Just In
AP teams qualify for basketball super league tourney
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh men’s and women’s teams along with Telangana men’s team secured their berths in the Indian Baseball Super League by winning...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh men’s and women’s teams along with Telangana men’s team secured their berths in the Indian Baseball Super League by winning the matches organized at Andhra Loyola College here on Sunday. The Indian Baseball League Championship is being conducted by the Baseball Federation of India throughout the nation.
The Baseball Federation of India organized three league matches in Vijayawada in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association.
In the Men’s section, teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry played. In the Women’s section Andhra Pradesh and Telangana teams participated.
In the first match, the Andhra Pradesh team defeated the Puducherry team by 13-2 runs. In the second match Telangana State beat Puducherry by 10-2 runs. In the third match AP lost to Telangana by 4-5 runs.
Both AP and Telangana teams qualified for the Super League stage. In the women’s section, the AP team defeated Telangana by 12-3 and qualified for the Super League stage.
The closing ceremony was organized on Sunday at Andhra Loyola college.
Baseball Federation of India’s general secretary L Rajendar, vice-president MV Satya Prasad, Andhra Pradesh state president Gudivada Rama Rao, secretary T Tulasi Rao, vice-president Y Murali, joint secretaries D Srikanth, D Nitish, Kiran, and International Referees Farookh and T Sri Latha participated in the prize distribution programme.