AP teams qualify for basketball super league tourney

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh men’s and women’s teams along with Telangana men’s team secured their berths in the Indian Baseball Super League by winning the matches organized at Andhra Loyola College here on Sunday. The Indian Baseball League Championship is being conducted by the Baseball Federation of India throughout the nation.

The Baseball Federation of India organized three league matches in Vijayawada in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Baseball Association.

In the Men’s section, teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Puducherry played. In the Women’s section Andhra Pradesh and Telangana teams participated.

In the first match, the Andhra Pradesh team defeated the Puducherry team by 13-2 runs. In the second match Telangana State beat Puducherry by 10-2 runs. In the third match AP lost to Telangana by 4-5 runs.

Both AP and Telangana teams qualified for the Super League stage. In the women’s section, the AP team defeated Telangana by 12-3 and qualified for the Super League stage.

The closing ceremony was organized on Sunday at Andhra Loyola college.

Baseball Federation of India’s general secretary L Rajendar, vice-president MV Satya Prasad, Andhra Pradesh state president Gudivada Rama Rao, secretary T Tulasi Rao, vice-president Y Murali, joint secretaries D Srikanth, D Nitish, Kiran, and International Referees Farookh and T Sri Latha participated in the prize distribution programme.