AP, Telangana CM's attend Sri Sathya Sai Baba centenary celebrations in Puttaparthi

The centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba are currently taking place at the Hilu Auditorium in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai District. Distinguished guests, including Vice President Radhakrishnan, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy, and the Chief Ministers of the Telugu states, Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Reddy, attended the festivities.

Prominent figures such as AP Minister Nara Lokesh and Tamil Nadu Minister Shekhar Babu were also present at the event. The celebrations featured a grand procession in which a portrait of Sathya Sai was carried to the venue on a golden chariot, setting a festive tone for the occasion. Attendees were treated to impressive cultural performances by various artists, showcasing the rich heritage and legacy of Sri Sathya Sai.