Bank Staff Strike for Five-Day Week in Vijayawada

Bank employees staged a one-day strike on Tuesday demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day work week, alleging that the government had failed to honour its promise made during the 12th wage revision.

As part of the protest, employees gathered at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, where they raised slogans and called for swift action from the authorities.

The protesters said bank staff play a vital role in implementing government welfare schemes and argued that their demands were both reasonable and long overdue.