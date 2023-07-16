Live
- Intense exercise may help keep Parkinson's disease at bay
- SKorea torrential rains: Death toll rises to 33, 10 missing
- Gruha Lakshmi scheme launch may be delayed
- Akhilesh slams Assam CM for his statement on 'Miyan'
- No atonement for sons who don’t take care of parents: HC
- Chandrawal water treatment plant working fully now, says Kejriwal
- India-Japan business collaboration to boost State’s $1 trillion economy dream
- Watch The Viral Video Revealing Astonishing Microscopic View of Peacock Feather
- SCR cancels several trains through Telugu states from July 17 to 23
- Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival begins in Hyderabad
AP, Telangana to receive heavy rains amid weakening of Surface Circulation
Heavy rains are expected in Telangana today and tomorrow as the cyclonic circulation that was present over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh has weakened.
The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in the Telugu states over the next three days. Specifically, heavy rains are expected in Telangana today and tomorrow as the cyclonic circulation that was present over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh has weakened.
According to officials, another circulation is likely to form in the northwest Bay of Bengal around the 18th of this month and winds are blowing from the west towards Telangana, which will result in light to moderate rains for the next three days.
The Indian Meteorological Department has also announced that there will be light to moderate rains in several places on the north coast, some places on the south coast, and one or two places in Rayalaseema on Sunday due to the effect of the surface circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal.
The rain likely to continue on Monday as well. By the 18th of this month, another surface circulation is expected to occur in the northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing further rainfall to the state.