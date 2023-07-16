AP, Telangana to receive heavy rains amid weakening of Surface Circulation

The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of light to moderate rains in the Telugu states over the next three days. Specifically, heavy rains are expected in Telangana today and tomorrow as the cyclonic circulation that was present over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh has weakened.



According to officials, another circulation is likely to form in the northwest Bay of Bengal around the 18th of this month and winds are blowing from the west towards Telangana, which will result in light to moderate rains for the next three days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has also announced that there will be light to moderate rains in several places on the north coast, some places on the south coast, and one or two places in Rayalaseema on Sunday due to the effect of the surface circulation in the northwest Bay of Bengal.

The rain likely to continue on Monday as well. By the 18th of this month, another surface circulation is expected to occur in the northwest Bay of Bengal, bringing further rainfall to the state.