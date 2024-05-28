  • Menu
Hyderabad business man murdered in Bidar

Man done to death
Man done to death (Representational Image)

Highlights

Renuka Prasad (32), Varun and Likhit Siddhartha Reddy from Chintal were taken along for driving

Hyderabad: A city based builder was brutally murdered by unknown persons in Karnataka. According to the police report, Kuppala Madhu (48) of Jeedimetla, Hyderabad is a builder. Travel business is also being carried out. He often went to Bidar for business. He left to Bidar on 24th of this month after telling his family members. In this order, Renuka Prasad (32), Varun and Likhit Siddhartha Reddy from Chintal were taken along for driving. On the same day at ten o'clock in the night, Madhu's wife Venkatalakshmi called and said that she was coming to Hyderabad. When she called again after an hour, the phone was switched off.

On the other hand, the next day (on the 25th) a dead body was found next to a car parked on the side of the road in Mannekelli police station in Bidar district. Based on the car number, the police identified deceased as Madhu and informed the family members.

The police found that the assailants stabbed Madhu with knives and hit him on the head with a stone. The family members claimed that there was gold jewelery worth Rs 6 lakhs and a large sum of money. It is believed that the accused killed him for that. Police suspect that Renuka Prasad, Varun and Likhit Siddhartha who went to Bidar along with Madhu might be behind the murder. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

