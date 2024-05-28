Power supply to be interrupted in these areas of Hyderabad

Rajendranagar: Big alert for the residents of Hyderabad. Electricity Department Officials said that power supply will be interrupted in many parts of the city. He said that the power supply will be stopped for more than an hour and a half.

Electricity department officials said in a statement that there will be disruption in power supply on 28th of this month as tree branches will be removed in the area of Sivarampalli electricity section. Adarshannagar, Manjubar, Aranghar Pista House, Kings Sarenya, Lakshminarayana Villas, Metro Convention areas from 11 am to 12.30 pm. Sulemannagar, Chinthalmet, Pahdi areas from 1:30 pm to 3 pm.. Babanagar, NTR Nagar areas from 3:30 pm. Officials said that there will be disruption in supply for 5 hours