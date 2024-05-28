Saluja conferred top Buddhist peace award

Bengaluru: Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises and Chairperson of the Global Trade & Technology Council of India (GTTCI), was awarded the International Buddha Peace Award at the ‘Mahasaddhammajotikadhaja’ Title conferring Ceremony on Sunday, 26 May 2024 The Republic of the Union of Myanmar’s Ambassador to India, His Excellency Mr Moe Kyaw Aung, presided over the ceremony, which took place at the Myanmar Embassy in New Delhi.

Dr. Saluja’s recognition stems from her significant contributions to promoting peace and global harmony. In her acceptance speech, she emphasised the urgent need for peace in today’s world. Dr. Saluja stated, “In these challenging times, the need for peace is more critical than ever. India has always been at the forefront of promoting peace and harmony, both within the nation and globally. It is our collective responsibility to continue this legacy and work towards a more peaceful world.”

Prominent attendees at the function included Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru, Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru Dr. Bhaddant Nyanesara, and Agga Maha Pandita Dr. Ashin Nyanissara. Over 150 Buddhist monks, followers, dignitaries from various embassies, and diplomats attended the ceremony, reinforcing the strong diplomatic ties between India and Myanmar.