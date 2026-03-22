AP, Telangana to receive rains for next three days

Weather conditions across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have taken an unusual turn as March draws to a close, with intense heat coinciding with unseasonal rainfall. The shift has been attributed to a surface circulation and trough system over the Bay of Bengal, resulting in a mix of high temperatures, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Authorities have warned that conditions are likely to remain volatile over the next 24 to 72 hours.

In Andhra Pradesh, the weather has changed abruptly under the influence of the Bay of Bengal system and a trough extending towards South Karnataka. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has forecast rainfall across the state over the next three days. Strong winds, with speeds ranging between 40 and 60 km/h, are expected in the North Coastal and Yanam regions. A yellow alert has been issued for districts including Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, Guntur and Bapatla, where moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely.

More severe conditions are anticipated in the Rayalaseema region, particularly in Nandyal, Anantapur and Kurnool districts. Despite daytime temperatures reaching up to 38°C, officials have warned of a heightened risk of lightning strikes during the evening. The Disaster Management Agency has advised residents not to take shelter under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms and to limit the use of electronic devices when skies are overcast.

In Telangana, temperatures remain high, but the influence of a surface trough may bring scattered light to moderate showers. Rainfall is expected in Hyderabad and districts such as Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Medak and parts of North Telangana. Temperatures in Hyderabad are currently ranging between 35°C and 37°C. Residents, particularly in low-lying areas, have been urged to remain alert due to the possibility of evening showers accompanied by strong winds, as well as the persistence of hot winds during the day.