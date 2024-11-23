AP, Telangana to receive rains for next three days as low pressure to turn depression

A low pressure area is anticipated to form in the southeast Bay of Bengal, prompted by a surface depression that has developed near the South Andaman region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that this system is likely to intensify into a depression within the next two days.

As a result of the developing weather system, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana starting today, with particularly heavy precipitation predicted for the Rayalaseema region. Meteorological experts have noted that the conditions are conducive for this low pressure area to potentially evolve into a cyclone. Predictions suggest that it could later weaken into a severe depression and make landfall along the coasts of Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh by November 27.

Furthermore, the IMD has forecast that the low pressure area will move west-northwest and form a depression over the southern Bay of Bengal by November 25. Following this development, it is expected to continue northwest, approaching the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka over the ensuing days. In light of these developments, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are anticipated at sporadic locations in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today and tomorrow.

Officials are urging residents to remain vigilant in response to the potential impacts of the low pressure system. Farmers are advised to take necessary precautions while harvesting paddy and engaging in agricultural activities.

Heavy rain is particularly expected in the districts of Krishna, Guntur, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Anantapur, Sathya Sai, and Tirupati. Additionally, moderate rain is forecast for the districts of Nellore, Kurnool, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal, West Godavari, Palnadu, Konaseema, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Eluru, while Telangana will likely experience light to moderate rainfall.

As the weather event unfolds, temperatures are expected to drop, with a noticeable increase in cold conditions forecasted for Hyderabad during the night.