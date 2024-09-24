AP TET 2024: Check the exam schedule here and hall ticket details

The highly anticipated Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2024) for Andhra Pradesh is set to take place from October 3rd to 21st, spanning a total of 19 days. The state education department has officially released the hall tickets, urging all candidates to download them ahead of the exam dates.

The exam will be conducted online, offering two sessions each day, except for a hiatus on October 11 and 12. Director of School Education, Vijayarama Raju, announced that provisions will be made at examination centers for candidates to correct any errors on their hall tickets. Candidates will need to submit relevant original certificates at their respective centers to facilitate these corrections.

The detailed schedule for the TET 2024 includes:

October 3 to 5: Paper 2A - Exams for Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Odia, Urdu, and Sanskrit language pandit will be held in both the morning and afternoon sessions.

October 6: SGT Paper 1A and AB exams.

October 7 to 10: SGT Paper-1A exams in both sessions.

October 13: Morning - SGT Paper 1A; Afternoon - SGT Paper 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Odia, Tamil, and Urdu.

October 14: Morning - SGT Paper 1A Telugu; Afternoon - Paper 2A Maths and General Science.

October 15 and 16: Morning - Paper-2A Maths, Science; October 16 Afternoon - Paper 2A for Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Kannada, Odia, Tamil, and English.

October 17 to 19: Mathematics, Science, and Social Science exams.

October 20: Afternoon - Social Science exam.

October 21: Paper 2A Social Science and Paper 2B - Special Education in the second session.

A record 4,27,300 candidates have registered for this year's TET, with approximately 24,396 of them set to take the exam in other states.

For any queries, candidates can contact the directorate control room numbers: 9398810958, 6281704160, 8121947387, 8125046997, 7995789286, 9398822554, 7995649286, 9963069286, and 9398822618. The helpline is available from 10 am to 10 pm.

The education department encourages all candidates to stay informed and ensure their readiness for the TET 2024