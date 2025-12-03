AP TET 2025 exam admit cards to be released today

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2025 is set to commence next week, with the admit cards for the examination scheduled to be released on Wednesday, December 3. The state's education department is finalising preparations for the written tests, which will take place at various examination centres across Andhra Pradesh starting December 10.

A total of 258,638 candidates have registered for the TET exams, and mock tests are available for them to practise. These mock tests can be accessed for free on the official website by signing in using their registration number and date of birth.

The written examinations will be conducted in two sessions each day from December 10. Following the tests, the preliminary key will be released on January 2, 2026, with the final key announced on January 13 and results on January 19.

In related news, the coalition government has announced plans to issue a District Selection Committee (DSC) notification in the upcoming year. This year, over 16,000 positions have been filled, and there are reports of an additional 2,000 vacancies to be included in the new DSC due to recently created posts. As a result, many unemployed individuals are applying for TET to enhance their weightage marks.