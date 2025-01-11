AP to Attract ₹10 Lakh Cr Investment in Green Energy; Chandrababu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu announced that the state is set to receive investments totaling ₹10 lakh crore in the green energy sector. He outlined ambitious plans for the production of green hydrogen in Pudimadaka, located in the Anakapalle district. CM Naidu detailed that hydrogen will be generated by harnessing solar, wind, and biomass energy from various regions, bringing the resources to Pudimadaka for conversion.

The produced hydrogen is expected to be utilized in manufacturing fertilizers and chemicals, catering to international demand for sustainable products. “These innovations will not only boost exports but also enhance profitability for our state,” said Naidu.

Highlighting the environmental benefits, Naidu noted that using hydrogen in the production of aluminum and steel significantly reduces heat output. Additionally, he proposed a plan where carbon dioxide emissions from coal combustion at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) would be directed to Pudimadaka for hydrogen production, thereby mitigating pollution.

In a strategic move, CM Naidu announced that Green Co Company will take over Nagarjuna Fertilizers in Kakinada to produce green ammonia for export, with an investment of ₹25,000 crores slated for this plant. Exports are set to be facilitated through the Kakinada port.

Naidu also revealed that Reliance Industries is establishing 500 production centers for bio-compressed gas, investing ₹130 crores per center. These centers will source biomass, specifically grass cultivated by tenant farmers, who will receive ₹30,000 per acre for their contribution. The initiative aims to provide job opportunities while simultaneously utilizing waste from gas production as fertilizer.

Furthermore, a company from Bangalore has introduced a battery swapping model in Kuppam, where homeowners will be incentivized to charge the batteries as part of the Suryagarh program. This initiative is expected to provide additional income for residents involved in the project.

With these progressive measures, CM Naidu underscored the commitment of Andhra Pradesh towards sustainable energy solutions, aiming to pave the way for a greener and more profitable future for the state.