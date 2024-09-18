Live
AP to become energy storage capital of India: Minister
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Minister for energy participating in the Renewable Energy Investors Meet-2004 here on Tuesday informed the national and...
Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Minister for energy participating in the Renewable Energy Investors Meet-2004 here on Tuesday informed the national and international delegates about the opportunities and human resources available in the state for investment.
The state government aimed at providing uninterrupted power supply without any power cuts based on renewable energy and in order to achieve it, the government is encouraging the solar and wind power projects, the minister said.
Moreover, the latest technology would be utilised to store the energy.
The minister was confident that Andhra Pradesh would get recognition as the energy capital by promoting battery storage policy, pumped hydro storage and other advanced energy storage technology. Roof-top solar, decentralised micro grids would be set up to increase the energy availability in the field-level.