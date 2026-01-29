AP to roll out Sanjeevani project statewide, universal health policy from April 1

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed officials to expand the Sanjeevani health monitoring project across the state and ensure effective implementation of the Universal Health Policy from April 1.

Reviewing the functioning of the Health and Medical Department at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister said the pilot Sanjeevani project in Chittoor district would soon be extended to all districts to digitally record and monitor citizens’ health data. He stressed that the initiative aims to improve access to quality healthcare and promote preventive medicine through the use of technology. Naidu said the government is designing the Sanjeevani project to create comprehensive digital health records for citizens, from infants to senior citizens. He said medical services and health awareness would be delivered through mobile and nutrition-based applications to educate people about balanced diets, healthy lifestyles, and disease prevention. “Changing food habits and lifestyle patterns will significantly improve public health,” the Chief Minister said. During the review, health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and department officials raised the long-pending issue of appointing Multi-Purpose Male Health Assistants (MPHAs).

They informed the Chief Minister that 730 posts were pending and that the Supreme Court had issued directions in this regard.

Accepting their proposal, Naidu approved the appointments and directed officials to initiate the process without delay.