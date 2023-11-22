AP to witness continuous rains for next two days amid Surface Circulation

The continuous rainfall in Andhra Pradesh is expected to persist for another two days, as a result of the surface circulation in the Bay of Bengal. The forecast predicts light to moderate rains and thundershowers in certain areas of the Coastal and Rayalaseema districts, with heavy rains anticipated in a few places.



Several districts have already experienced significant rainfall, with Gudur in Tirupati district receiving 92.6 mm, Nellore receiving 86 mm, Sullurpet in Tirupati district receiving 71.2 mm, and Tada in Tirupati district receiving 50.4 mm. Other districts such as Venkatagiri (33.8 mm), Rapur (21.6 mm), Totembedu (20 mm), Srikalahasti (18.4 mm), and Kodu in Kadapa district have also reported rainfall. In Nellore district, Atmakuru received 17.4 mm and Amalapuram in Konaseema district received 16.4 mm. Yanam received 14.4 mm, and Prattipadu in Kakinada district received 10 mm of rainfall.

These weather changes, caused by the surface circulation over the Bay of Bengal, have led to cloudy skies and showers. Farmers are particularly concerned as the strong winds have caused damage to their harvested rice and paddies. Additionally, the ongoing drought situation in the area has led to further difficulties for the farmers.