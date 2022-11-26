AP urges Centre to okay Polavaram revised estimates

Vijayawada: The state government has been giving priority to education, health and welfare of people, said finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

After participating in pre-budget meeting chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman at Delhi on Friday, the minister said the priorities of AP government were placed before the pre-budget meeting.

He said that he requested the Union Minister to approve the revised estimates of Polavaram project and extension of short term loans for next year also. He said that need for providing infrastructure in housing colonies was also brought to the notice of Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said that he had requested the Union minister to increase GST share of the state governments and extend financial assistance for development of backward regions.