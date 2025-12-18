AP utilises 62% funds of Central schemes

Amaravati: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday directed district collectors to ensure full and timely utilisation of funds allotted under centrally sponsored schemes (CSS), considering that any unspent balances parked in Single Nodal Accounts (SNA) would have to be returned to the Union government.

The Chief Minister said faster spending would not only improve service delivery but also strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s case for securing higher central allocations in the future.

The implementation of CSS came under detailed review at the fifth meeting of district collectors held at the Secretariat.

Nodal secretary and Finance Department secretary D. Ronald Rose made a comprehensive presentation on scheme-wise and district-wise performance.

According to the presentation, Andhra Pradesh is currently implementing 75 centrally sponsored schemes with a total outlay of Rs 24,513 crore, including a central share of Rs 15,173 crore and state’s contribution of Rs 9,340 crore. As of December 10, 2025, funds amounting to Rs 16,614 crore were available for utilisation. This included Rs 1,820 crore as opening balance under SNA, Rs 6,910 crore released during the current financial year, and Rs 7,883 crore under SPARSH-linked schemes.

Of the available funds, Rs 10,362 crore has been utilised so far, translating to an overall utilisation of around 62–63 per cent, leaving Rs 6,252 crore, or nearly 38 per cent, unspent as on date.

Among major schemes with allocations exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, utilisation showed wide variation. Samagra Shiksha recorded strong performance, with spending at Rs 1,259 crore or 92 per cent of the Rs 1,363 crore available. The National Health Mission (RCH and Health Systems) also posted high utilisation at 87 per cent, with Rs 1,009 crore spent out of Rs 1,153 crore. In contrast, PMAY (Urban) recorded only 38 per cent utilisation, while the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana showed 55 per cent utilisation.

District-wise analysis revealed sharp disparities. Palnadu topped the State with 91 per cent utilisation, followed by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (90 per cent), Nandyal (89 per cent), East Godavari (85 per cent) and Bapatla (83 per cent). At the lower end, Guntur (65 per cent), Visakhapatnam and YSR Kadapa (66 per cent), Tirupati (68 per cent) and Chittoor (71 per cent) were flagged for lagging in performance. Overall average utilisation across districts stood at 62 per cent, while head office-level expenditure was lower at 56 per cent.

Officials also flagged Rs 155 crore lying idle in about 10,750 unnecessary or dormant government accounts. Collectors were instructed to immediately review, revive, or close such accounts and ensure funds are brought into active circulation. The Chief Minister asked collectors to closely monitor scheme implementation, expedite spending within stipulated timelines and seek reallocation after exhausting district-level allocations, stressing that only efficient utilisation of the allocated funds would give scope for seeking additional funds from the Centre.