PM inaugurates new terminal at Guwahati int'l airport

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

He also unveiled an 80-foot statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bardoloi, outside the new terminal of the airport named after him. Spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually.

The New Terminal Building draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage, under the theme Bamboo Orchids.