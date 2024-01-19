  • Menu
AP water Resources dept. advisor to participate in inauguration of development works

Andhra Pradesh Government Advisors of Water Resources Department Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, Nandyal Member of Parliament Mr. Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Allagadda Member of Parliament Gangula Bijendra Reddy to inaugurate, Alamuru Village Hospital at 10 am followed by at 11:00 Papam Bridge in Palle village and inaugurating a hospital in Uyyalawada village of Uyyalawada mandal at 12 o'clock. The advisors requested media to attend this program without fail.

