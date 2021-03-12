AP weather report: Temperatures rise across the state, heatwave warning issued to districts

The temperatures in Telugu state have risen in the last two days and at the same time heat waves also started. The highest temperatures were recorded in Andhra Pradesh especially in coastal districts wherein East Godavari district recorded a temperature of 38 degrees. The Meteorological office predicted that the temperature would reach 40 degrees in another week. The heatwaves in neighbouring Visakhapatnam district also rose with 36 degrees temperature.

The situation is similar in some other districts. Temperatures of up to 30 degrees were recorded in each district. The Meteorological Department warns that the temperature will spike up even higher in the coming days. Authorities are advising people to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions as the heat has started earlier. Meanwhile, strange weather conditions are seen in some areas. While the high temperatures recorded during the day, it has seen a fall during the night. Night temperatures are also low in Rayalaseema.

The director of Amaravati Meteorological Department said that the daytime temperatures in Odisha have been high for the past three days, which has led to an increase in the intensity of the sun, which has led to a rise in temperatures in the state due to the effect of hot weather from the north.