AP Weather update: Heavy rains predicted in state due to expected low pressure

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that surface circulation present in the northwest Bay of Bengal along the Odisha coast is expected to turn into a low pressure area may intensify and develop into a cyclone.



However, it is also expected that the cyclone will cross the Odisha coast by the 24th of this month resulting in heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for the next four days. Furthermore, another low-pressure system is expected to form in the Bay of Bengal on the 29th of this month, which may result in rain until August 3.

Due to the rains in upper reaches, the Godavari River is experiencing a slight rise in water level and the irrigation officials anticipate that the river's flood at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram of East Godavari district, will increase on Wednesday as a result.

As on Tuesday, the water level at the Cotton barrage was recorded at 9.55 feet. Approximately 51,268 cubic meters of excess water from the barrage is being discharged into the sea.