AP Weather update: Low-pressure expected in Bay of Bengal today heavy rains likely

The surface periodicity formed in the south-eastern Bay of Bengal and the adjoining southern Andaman Sea is expected to strengthen and become low pressure on Tuesday. It is 400 km away from Chennai and is expected to turn into an air bubble in another 24 hours and move west-northwest off the coast of northern Tamil Nadu by early morning on Thursday, meteorological officials said. The impact is likely to be severe in the next four days on southern and northern Tamil Nadu.



Heavy winds of 40 to 60 kmph are expected along the coast and heavy to very heavy rains are expected at several places in Nellore and Chittoor districts on November 11 and 12. Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Rayalaseema districts will also receive heavy rains. State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kannababu said the sea was turbulent and fishermen should not go hunting. People were asked to be vigilant in the wake of possible heavy rains. Farmers are advised to take appropriate precautions in agricultural work.

Minimum temperatures are being recorded in Visakhapatnam agency. Winters have been high for the last three days and temperatures have dropped. It has been foggy since midnight and recorded temperatures on Monday as follows with G. Madugula recorded 10.5 degrees, Dumbriguda 10.7, Pedabayalu 11.1, Arakuloya 11.4, Munchangiputtu 11.5, Hukumpeta 12.1, Paderu 12.5 and Chintapalli 13 degrees.