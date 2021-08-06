AP weekly roundup: Check the major developments of the week [August 2 - August 6]

The Andhra Pradesh state has witnessed some drastic incidents wherein the crest gate of the Pulichintala project was broken causing huge outflow towards Prakasam barrage This is the major development that happened in the last week. However, other developments that grabbed the attention.

Have a look at the latest developments in the past week.



Visakhapatnam steel plant workers protest in Delhi



The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant workers' movement has hit Delhi with workers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against privatisation of steel plant on August 2 demanding the allocation of mines for the Visakhapatnam steel plant. Trade unions are demanding that steel plant debts be converted into equities and stop privatisation of steel plant.



YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case



A key development has taken place in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. Sunil Kumar Yadav of Pulivendula was arrested by the CBI in Goa and brought to Kadapa. The accused was produced in the local court where he was sent to CBI custody.



CJI NV Ramana rescues himself from hearing Krishna water row case



The petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in the Supreme Court over the Krishna water dispute between the two Telugu states has been transferred to another bench. The bench headed by CJI NV Ramana issued orders to this effect as an advocate for the Andhra Pradesh government told the Supreme Court that they wanted a legal solution to the matter. Earlier, CJI NV Ramana suggested solving the issue amicably by mediation.



Jagananna Pacha Thoranam



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Jagananna Pacha Thoranam by planting the saplings at the AIIMS premises in Mangalagiri of the Guntur district. The government has launched an extensive program in the state with the aim to achieve a balanced climate and to protect the environment.



Devineni Uma Arrest

The Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma have been released from Rajahmahendravaram jail. It is a known fact that G. Kondur police have registered cases against him under various sections including SC and ST atrocities and arrested him in the wake of the developments in Krishna district's Kondapalli area. However, he moved High Court, which granted him bail.



Pulichintala crest gate broken



The Crest gate no:16 of the Pulichintala project had broken down in the wee hours of Thursday when the project officials tried to lift the crest gate, to release water. As a result discharge of floodwater increased with 1.6 lakh cusecs of water flowing from the reservoir. The minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav visited the Pulichintala Protect flood gates site and reviewed the situation. The authorities are on their toes in setting up a Stop lock gate to stop water flowing outside.



AP SSC result 2021 released



The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government for Examination has declared the AP SSC result 2021. The educational minister, Adimulapu Suresh released the results at a media briefing on Friday and the results are available on the official website bse.ap.gov.in, rtgs.ap.gov.in. Nearly 6 lakh students were announced passed and given marks based on internal marks.