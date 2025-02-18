AP will become a global textile hub: Minister Savitha

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh is committed to becoming a global textile hub by attracting investments, modernising infrastructure, and empowering our artisans and entrepreneurs, said Minister for handlooms and textiles Savitha while addressing the gathering on the final day of Bharat Tex 2025 in New Delhi on Monday.

Emphasising the state’s proactive approach under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the minister highlighted the recently launched Textile Policy 2024-2029, designed to boost investments, create employment, and strengthen the handloom and textile sectors.

During his visit to the Andhra Pradesh Pavilion, the minister, accompanied by the AP commissioner of handlooms and textiles Rekha Rani, explored various exhibits showcasing the state’s rich textile heritage. He praised the craftsmanship of the weavers and assured them of government support through various schemes that focus on production enhancement, financial aid, and global market access.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to the handloom and handicrafts sector, the minister underscored the need to promote traditional textiles such as Mangalagiri, Venkatagiri, Kalamkari, and Dharmavaram saris while integrating modern techniques to enhance their global appeal. He also extended an open invitation to national and international investors, highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s business-friendly policies, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure as key advantages for setting up textile industries in the state.

Following the minister’s address, Rekha Rani, commissioner of handlooms and textiles, Andhra Pradesh, emphasised the importance of strengthening small and medium textile enterprises through policy support and financial incentives.

She highlighted the need for skill development programs, better market access, and technological advancements to help artisans and entrepreneurs compete on a global scale. She further announced that the government would soon organise a state-level seminar to facilitate discussions on investment opportunities, export promotion, and sustainable growth in the textile and handicrafts industry.

The four-day Bharat Tex 2025 concluded on Monday marking a significant step toward the growth of India’s textile industry and reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leading destination for textile innovation and investment.