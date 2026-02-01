AP wins ‘Wings India Award’ for excellence in aviation sector

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has earned national recognition at the prestigious Wings India Awards for its outstanding performance in the aviation sector.

The State received the ‘Best State with a Dedicated Outlook for the Aviation Sector’ award, jointly announced by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The award recognises Andhra Pradesh’s clear vision and sustained commitment to strengthening aviation infrastructure and improving air connectivity across the State. Officials said the government’s proactive policies and focused approach have played a key role in accelerating airport development and enhancing regional and international links.

Through this achievement, Andhra Pradesh has once again established itself as a leading force in the country’s aviation sector. The recognition highlights the State’s emphasis on using aviation as a catalyst for industrial growth, tourism promotion, and improved transportation facilities.