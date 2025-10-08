APCC chief demands ‘Swarnandhra hostels vision 2027’

Visakhapatnam: The students of Andhra Pradesh do not need ‘Swarnandhra 2047’ but ‘Swarnandhra hostels vision 2027,’ emphasised Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila. Expressed shock over the condition of students undergoing treatment at King George Hospital during her visit on Tuesday, Sharmila compared the students of Kurupam Gurukul Ashram with Somalian children. She pointed out that their weak bodies reflect how they have been served food and treated in the hostel. “There is no safe drinking water facility in tribal hamlets in Andhra Pradesh. Already, two girls from the Gurukul school died due to jaundice and viral fever, while few others are in the ICU. The RO plants are not in working condition in various places in the state and the government is not bothered about it,” she criticised.

Sharmila laid emphasis that the responsibility of the students developing jaundice and viral fevers solely rests on the government. “It is pathetic to note that there is only one washroom for 228 girls at welfare hostels and a hostel room is being shared among 17 students. What reason Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu gives?” she demanded.

The APCC chief recalled that when she highlighted poor hostel facilities in the state, she and her family members were targeted and trolled on social media platforms. At least now, she said the government has to keep a target of two years and develop hostels on a war-footing and demanded that efforts should be made to ensure Kurupam incident should not recur in future.

Coming down heavily on the state government, Sharmila criticised that it is paying more attention to temples rather than to schools. “By focusing on one religion, a sense of insecurity is prevailing among other religions. When the government is announcing the construction of temples, it should also focus on building mosques and churches,” she opined.