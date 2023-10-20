APCC OBC wing chairman bats for 33% quota in polls

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee OBC wing Chairman Mula Venkata Rao has convened a meeting and drafted an action plan.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of all district OBC units including women members at Tirupati Road, Kattamanchi, Chittoor. “We drafted an action plan for creating awareness among OBCs, especially women, about the importance of having 33 percent reservations in all the forthcoming elections,” said Venkata Rao.

He said the party’s rank and file would visit various places and convey the message to women. He opined that when women become rulers of constituencies then more privileges would be given to them.