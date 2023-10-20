  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

APCC OBC wing chairman bats for 33% quota in polls

APCC OBC wing Chairman Mula Venkata Rao convening a meeting with women members in Chittoor on Thursday
x

APCC OBC wing Chairman Mula Venkata Rao convening a meeting with women members in Chittoor on Thursday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee OBC wing Chairman Mula Venkata Rao has convened a meeting and drafted an action plan.The meeting was...

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee OBC wing Chairman Mula Venkata Rao has convened a meeting and drafted an action plan.

The meeting was attended by the leaders of all district OBC units including women members at Tirupati Road, Kattamanchi, Chittoor. “We drafted an action plan for creating awareness among OBCs, especially women, about the importance of having 33 percent reservations in all the forthcoming elections,” said Venkata Rao.

He said the party’s rank and file would visit various places and convey the message to women. He opined that when women become rulers of constituencies then more privileges would be given to them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X