APCPDCL bids farewell to CE Satyanandam

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Limited (APCPDCL) organised a farewell for Chief Engineer Satyanandam at the CMD office here on Sunday.

The event was attended by APCPDCL Chairman and Managing Director P Pullareddy, Director (Technical) Muralikrishna Yadav, HR Director TSN Murthy, senior officials, and colleagues who shared fond memories of working with him.

During the event, Satyanandam and his wife, Mani Kumari, were felicitated by the CMD, directors, and other senior officials.

CMD Pullareddy praised Satyanandam, saying he took every task as a challenge and worked tirelessly to complete it successfully.

In his farewell speech, Satyanandam expressed gratitude to CMD Pullareddy, the directors, and other officials for their guidance, recalling the support and affection shown by colleagues throughout his career. Satyanandam also acknowledged helping numerous employees and supporting families in times of need.

The ceremony was attended by senior directors, engineers, and representatives of the Engineers’ Association, including Ramakrishna, EE Hanumaiah, GM Sri Lakshmi, and others.