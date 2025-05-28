APCRDA launches skill courses

Guntur: As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusive growth and social development, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has launched two impactful initiatives aimed at empowering women and equipping youth with employment-ready skills in the Amaravati region. Speaking to the media, AP CRDA informed that in light of the ongoing capital development works and the expected inflow of workers at construction sites, 368 Self Help Group (SHG) women, who are members of the gender committees, are being sensitised on the issue of gender-based violence.

The sessions focus on the prevention of sexual harassment at the workplace. In parallel, the APCRDA is conducting several skill development programmes under the Skill Hub initiative. These include courses in painting, data entry operations, and front office management.

The painting course at Skill Hub, Tullur has enrolled 22 participants and commenced on April 24.

A data entry operator course with 30 participants began on May 12 at the same venue. A front office training batch with 28 participants started on May 26, and another data entry batch with 29 participants commenced at Government College, Mangalagiri.