APGB holds awareness meet at Children’s Park

Nellore: Under the leadership of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) General Manager Sanjeevappa R B and APGB Nellore regional manager T Mohan Reddy and chief manager C Anjaneyulu, a programme was organised at the Children’s Park in Nellore town, where the bank staff interacted with customers and explained about the products and services offered by the bank.

On the occasion, General Manager Sanjeevappa R B addressed the public and highlighted the bank’s special deposit schemes, such as Pragathi Triveni - 333 days and Pragathi Kuber - 444 days.

He also emphasised the loan schemes like Pragathi Rooftop Solar, Pragathi Swagruha Loans,

Education Loans, and Pragathi Multipurpose Mortgage Loans.

He urged the public to make the best use of these schemes.

He said that Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank has been delivering better results than any other rural bank in the country and sought the public’s cooperation in improving the bank’s growth further.

Regional Manager Mr. T. Mohan Reddy stated that Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank is offering higher interest rates on deposits compared to other banks and encouraged everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

The event saw active participation from chief manager C Anjaneyulu, senior manager Ajay Simha Reddy, P. Balaji, K Raviteja and staff from 15 branches in the town, who enthusiastically contributed to the programme’s success.