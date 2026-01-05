Slow Progress Raises Concern: Collector Sets January 15 Deadline for Minor Water Resources Census

Mahabubnagar: Expressing serious concern over the slow progress of the 7th Minor Water Resources Census in Mahabubnagar district, District Collector Viziyendira Boi has directed officials to complete the entire survey by January 15 without fail.

Reviewing the status of the census during a coordination meeting held at the District Collectorate on Monday, after the Prajavani programme, the Collector pointed out that the survey has so far been completed in only about 20 per cent of the villages in the district. She termed the progress as unsatisfactory and stressed the need for immediate corrective action.

The Collector instructed the District Agriculture Officer, Tahsildars and MPDOs to ensure 100 per cent completion of the census within the stipulated deadline and to upload all details online. She emphasised that the survey must be carried out rigorously at the field level by Agriculture Extension Officers, GPOs and Field Assistants.

Issuing directions through WebEx, Viziyendira Boi asked officials to hold review meetings at the mandal level to closely monitor the progress and to take swift decisions wherever delays are noticed. She underlined that accurate data on minor water resources is crucial for effective planning in agriculture and irrigation sectors.

The review meeting was attended by Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Shivendra Pratap, Additional Collector (Revenue) Madhusudan Nayak, District Chief Planning Officer Ravinder, District Agriculture Officer Venkatesh, ZP CEO Venkata Reddy, DRDO Narsimhulu, RDO Naveen and other senior officials