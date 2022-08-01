APGDA opposes doctors' transfers to APVVP

Vijayawada (NTR District): Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association (APGDA) took objection over the transfer of the staff working under the Director of Medical Education for a long time to Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP). The Association leaders said that it's not correct to transfer the staff working under DME to APVVP.

The APGDA leaders, including Dr Nalini and Dr Bharat, along with Amaravati JAC leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and YV Rao on Monday submitted a representation to Principal secretary, Medical and Health department, Muddada Ravichandra, in this regard and narrated their grievances.

Dr Nalini and Dr Bharat said the doctors, who worked under DME, are losing their service and they have to work as juniors in APVVP with the GO issued by the government. They said the association is opposing the government's decision.

They demanded that the PRC should be implemented to the teaching doctors from January 1, 2016 instead of March 2, 2021. They also demanded that the time bound promotions should be given to doctors working under DME and APVVP and payment of salaries to the doctors under the 010 head. They said doctors working under DME were transferred to APVVP as per the GO 197 and 198.

Andhra Pradesh ANMs Association president G Sulochanamma requested the government to give promotions to ANMs and multi-purpose health workers under Zone 2 and 4.

She said the workers have been waiting for promotions for a long time. She also demanded for regularisation of EC ANMs and implement biometric in all PHCs and sub-centres and reduce the apps, which were increased to 38.

Andhra Pradesh Staff Nurses Association (APSNA) leaders Santi Bhavani and AP Contract Medical Employees Association leaders John Henry also submitted representations on their demands. The leaders demanded promotion should be to staff nurses as head nurse and at least five nurses should be appointed for each PHC, change of name of staff nurse as nursing office and filling of vacant posts of head nurses. They also demanded that contract medical staff should be regularised and make transfers as per the reorganisation of districts.

Leaders of all associations have demanded that the decision taken by the group of Ministers on health cards should be implemented and enhance medical reimbursement tenure.

Principal Secretary M Ravi Chandra has responded positively to address their grievances, said Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and YV Rao, AP Amaravati JAC leaders.