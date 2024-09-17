APGEA welcomes govt action in Mumbai actress case

Rajamahendravaram: The Andhra Pradesh Government Employees Association (APGEA) has welcomed the NDA government’s decision to suspend IPS officers involved in the Mumbai actress case, recognising past government’s administrative failures.



APGEA’s state president KR Suryanarayana demanded similar punishment for police officers who harassed employees like him for fighting on behalf of their issues.

During a general meeting at the Venkateswara Annam Kala Kendram here on Monday, 56 departmental representatives and 300 members participated under the chairmanship of DS Chamberlain, APGEA’s East Godavari district vice-president. Suryanarayana attended as the chief guest.

He highlighted his struggle and the harassment he faced from the previous governmentfor reporting employee issues to the Governor. He also said the distress experienced by his family and noted that he had complained to the DGP. Suryanarayana emphasised that such harassment should be seen as an attack on employee unions and commended the then Opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu for his support. He expressed personal gratitude for this support but affirmed his commitment to fighting for employees’ rights and demanded the immediate settlement of Rs 25,000 crore owed to employees by thegovernment.