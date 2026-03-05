APGenco MD pushes for timely completion of works

Polavaram: Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGenco) managing director P Pulla Reddy directed that construction of the Polavaram hydroelectric power project be completed within the stipulated timeline, ensuring readiness for power generation concurrent with the Polavaram irrigation project.

During an inspection visit on Wednesday, the APGenco MD emphasised that the hydroelectric station must be fully prepared for commissioning alongside the irrigation component. He instructed executing agency MEIL (Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited) to implement structured planning and adhere strictly to scheduled milestones.

He further directed officials to monitor progress daily and conduct periodic reviews. "There should be no delays under any circumstances. I will personally monitor the project progress," he said, assuring that any bottlenecks would be addressed immediately.

The inspection was attended by APGenco thermal and hydel directors Sujay Kumar and Ashok Kumar Reddy, chief engineer (civil) Ravindra Reddy, HPC chief engineer Visweswara Rao, and other senior engineers.

A subsequent review included MEIL Joint COO Satish Babu Angara, project general manager Prasenjit Majumdar and WAPCOS senior project manager Kolagani Murthy.

The MD reiterated that both projects are prestigious, strategically important state infrastructure initiatives, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu determined to ensure their simultaneous completion. He expressed satisfaction over the current pace of execution, noting works are progressing in line with targeted milestones.

Upon completion, the Polavaram hydroelectric power station is expected to significantly augment the state's energy capacity, address power shortages, and contribute to Andhra Pradesh's renewable energy portfolio.