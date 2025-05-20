Aplastic patient receives Rs 5 lakh aid from CM

Devanakonda: Gopal, a resident of Nelathalamari village in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district and belonging to the Madiga Thagaram community, has been battling a rare and life-threatening condition known as aplastic anemia. The cost of treatment is estimated to be around Rs. 12 lakhs an amount far beyond the means of his economically underprivileged family.

During a recent visit to Kurnool by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the family submitted a plea through TDP State Mahila Leader Vaikuntham Jyothi and State Valmiki Federation Chairperson Kappatralla Bojjamma, requesting financial assistance for Gopal’s treatment.

Moved by the family’s appeal, Naidu responded swiftly and sanctioned financial aid of Rs. 5 lakhs within 24 hours.

On the occasion, Pathikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar, TDP leader Vaikuntham Jyothi, and BC Corporation Chairperson Bojjamma visited Nelathalamari village on Monday and formally handed over the cheque of Rs. 5 lakhs to Gopal’s family.

The family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Naidu for his timely and generous support. Following the cheque presentation, special prayers were conducted at the newly constructed Sri Sri Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple in the village.

The occasion reflected the government’s commitment to supporting underprivileged families in times of critical need and highlighted the spirit of community solidarity in Nelathalamari.